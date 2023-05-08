Cyclone Mocha Updates: Storm Won't Hit West Bengal? Kolkata Preps Even as Temperature Soars

Cyclone Mocha Updates: All police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm. The directive is part of a standard operating procedure (SOP) drawn up by the command centre set up at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar for Cyclone Mocha.

The SOP has put the Disaster Management Group (DMG) on high alert. According to a report in The Telegraph, the authorities in New Town are readying more than 100 pumps, sandbags (to increase the height of the canal banks) and teams equipped with tools to remove tree branches from roads in preparation for the cyclone.

The report further stated that the deputy commissioners of all nine divisions of Calcutta police have been asked to identify dilapidated buildings and arrange for additional personnel who will act as first responders.

The preparations come even as reports stated that Cyclone Mocha may not hit the Bengal coast. A report in Times of India quoted Met department sources as saying that there is little chance of rain in Kolkata till Thursday.

Officials said that as of now, the storm seems to be veering into the eastern range of the Bay, affecting Myanmar and bringing only moderate thundershowers to Bengal.

If Not Bengal, Then Which Areas Will Cyclone Mocha Affect?

The TOI report stated that till Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) were unable to trace the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to determine the cyclone’s path. However, they said that it seems Mocha may veer towards southern Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

RMC deputy director general Sanjib Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying that a cyclonic circulation is forming over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southern Andaman Sea.

Bengal may face less impact of Cyclone Mocha, but Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see extremely heavy rain on May 10 and 11.

(details to follow)

