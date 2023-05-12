Cyclone Mocha Intensifies Into 'Very Severe' Storm; NDRF on Ground, Alert for Fishermen | Updates

Cyclone Mocha Updates: Severe cyclonic storm Mocha over southeast, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Friday morning.

The weather department stated that ‘Mocha’ moved northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

“At 5:30 am on May 12, the cyclone lay centered over central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 1010 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 930 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)," the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The weather department further said that it is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further over east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

As Cyclone Mocha turned ‘severe’, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed eight teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal’s Digha. “Cyclone Mocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 and a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions,” said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF. He added that 200 rescuers of NDRF have been deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers are on standby.

Named by Yemen, Cyclone Mocha (pronounced Mokha) is set to intensify on Friday and re-curve north-northeastwards to make a landfall on Sunday between Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazaar and Kyaukpyu, close to port city Sittwe in Myanmar.

The cyclone was named ‘Mocha’ (Mokha) by Yemen after the Red Sea port city Mokha, which introduced coffee to the world 500 years ago.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mocha is expected to have maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

Where Will ‘Mocha’ Bring Rain?

The weather department issued rainfall alerts for several northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to the movement of the cyclone over central Bay of Bengal.

• The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 12, 13 and 14.

• Tripura and Mizoram are expected to receive rainfall at most places on May 13 and May 14. Some isolated areas in the states may receive heavy rainfall.

• Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam are likely to witness rains on May 14 with heavy downpour in certain areas.

Has Any Alert Been Issued for Resident?

On Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard issued a warning to the fishermen advising them not to venture into the sea. “Safety alerts are being initiated by @IndiaCoastGuard in routine air surveillance sorties around low-pressure areas of #AndamanSea. Fishermen being shepherded/ advised not to venture into #Sea & return ashore,” the Indian Coast Guard had tweeted.