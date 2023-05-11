Cyclonic Storm 'Mocha' Intensifies, Heads Towards Bay of Bengal Coasts Along Bangladesh, Myanmar

A deep depression, “Mocha", in the southeast Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclonic storm, as confirmed by in a latest bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department. The storm has exhibited a north-northwestward movement at a speed of 8 kmph over the past six hours, indicating its intensification.

As of 5.30 am on May 11, the Cyclonic Storm Mocha is approximately 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1,210 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh), and 1,120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

Meteorological forecasts indicate that Cyclonic Storm Mocha will continue its trajectory in a north-northwestward direction and gradually strengthen further. It is expected to attain severe cyclonic storm status around May 11 midnight.

Subsequently, the system will gradually change its course and move in a north-northeast direction, starting from May 12 morning. By May 12 evening, it is anticipated to intensify even further, reaching the status of a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. The peak intensity is projected to occur on the evening of May 13.

Later, Cyclonic Storm Mocha is anticipated to undergo a slight weakening from the May 14 morning. The storm is forecasted to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around May 14 morning. At the time of landfall, the cyclonic storm is expected to have maximum sustained windspeed of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

Authorities in southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar have been duly alerted, urging them to take necessary precautions and initiate preparedness measures to mitigate the potential impact of Cyclonic Storm Mocha.

The Indian Meteorological Department will maintain close monitoring of the cyclonic storm’s progress.