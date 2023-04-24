D Company Has Moved Into ‘Legal Businesses’, Invested in Real Estate in Several Countries: Chhota Shakeel to News18

India’s most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim has been linked to businesses in several countries. Sources have told News18 that the D Company is investing in various properties in several countries including Britain, Spain, Morocco, Turkey and Australia.

During the phone call, Chhota Shakeel told News18 that the D Company predominantly moved into ‘legal businesses’ since the 1980s.

Chhota Shakeel is a known gangster who runs an extortion racket through his henchmen. He left India in 1995-96 and has been in Pakistan since then, according to a statement by Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, who was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in probe against Dawood Ibrahim and his gang.

Over the last three decades, the businesses of D Company have grown and asset value is more than Rs 1 lakh crore put together in various currencies, according to sources.

Shakeel further said the D Company is not interested in any new businesses as the old ones are “running well”. New businesses require to be setup and one needs the right people to run the businesses, the sources added.

“We have set businesses that are working fine so we don’t want to disturb that. We just do newer things in existing businesses,” said Chhota Shakeel.

Dawood Ibrahim has been on UK Treasury sanctions list for years with three recorded addresses in Pakistan. He has an Interpol red notice against him.

The gangster’s place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as “Indian” with a recorded Indian passport, which was subsequently revoked by the government of India. Financial sanctions in force in the UK cover measures such as prohibiting the transfer of funds to a sanctioned country and targeted asset freezes on individuals.

According to media reports, Dawood Ibrahim’s business stretch from Africa to Europe and Asia. The D Company invests in multiple businesses such as narcotics, real estate, fake currency and firearms. He has passports issued under different names. The D Company has links with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

