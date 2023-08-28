'Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai': Haryana CM Khattar Points Finger at Congress over Nuh Violence

Accusing the Congress party of remaining silent over allegations of its MLA being involved in the Nuh violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the attack to the opposition, claiming that the police were probing the possible involvement of the legislator in the case. The Haryana police, apart from the involvement of some cow vigilantes, are also looking into allegations against Congress MLA Mamman Khan over the violence that erupted on July 31, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob, triggering communal clashes in which six people were killed.

“Surprisingly, the Congress is neither condemning their MLAs whose names have been dragged in this issue nor is it giving any clarification," said Khattar while addressing a press conference after the Vidhan Sabha session on Monday.

The chief minister said that not only has one Congress MLA been issued a notice by the police, but fingers are also being pointed at some other legislators from the party in connection with the violence.

“Despite these grave allegations, the Congress party has maintained a silence that is raising eyebrows. The absence of a response from them certainly proves that ‘Daal mein kuch kala hai’ (something is suspicious)," added Khattar.

He said that more than 300 people have been arrested over the Nuh violence, more than 160 FIRs have been registered, and some people are being questioned, who are likely to have connections to the riots.

Expressing gratitude to the citizens and other social organisations of Nuh for the peaceful conduct of the VHP Shobha Yatra, the CM said the government had appealed to the district residents to maintain peace during the procession.

“I am thankful to Nuh citizens and the social groups for giving complete cooperation for the peaceful organisation of this yatra," said the CM.

Regarding the issue of holding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence, he replied that an inquiry commission is constituted once the probe by the concerned investigating agency is completed.

“The investigation in this matter is currently being done by the Haryana police. We have full faith in the police," said Khattar. He again asked the opposition not to politicise the issue as he said the government is trying to ensure that the law-and-order situation is not disturbed.