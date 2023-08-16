CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi Murder CaseMonsoon NewsIndependence Day 2023
Home » India » Dabur's Burman Family Adds 5% More Stakes Of Religare: Report
1-MIN READ

Dabur's Burman Family Adds 5% More Stakes Of Religare: Report

Curated By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 11:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Religare is a wholly owned subsidiary Religare Finvest (Representative image)

Religare is a wholly owned subsidiary Religare Finvest (Representative image)

The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 percent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.

On August 16, the Burmans of Dabur are believed to have secured an additional 5 percent stake in Religare Enterprises, taking their ownership up from 14 percent as of June.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, it is understood that the Burman family increased their ownership in Religare Enterprises through a block deal on August 16, thereby raising their stake in the company from the previously held 14 percent as of June.

The Burman family holds the controlling stake in the ayurvedic brand Dabur, while owns the 14 percent-plus stake in Religare through several entities.

Religare Enterprises, a subsidiary of Religare Finvest (RFL), aims to raise Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) following its successful one-time settlement (OTS) with lenders of Religare Finvest Ltd. The company has paid off the OTS amount and closed the deal with 16 lenders by making a final payment of Rs 400 crore in March this year.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
first published:August 16, 2023, 11:26 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 11:26 IST