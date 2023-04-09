Dalai Lama Under Fire for Viral Video Showing Him Kissing Minor Boy, Asking Him to 'Suck his Tongue'

A video of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama seen kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to “suck his tongue" has sparked an outcry.

In a widely circulated video, the Dalai Lama is shown kissing the lips of a boy who approached him to pay his respects. During the encounter, the Buddhist monk extends his tongue and requests the boy to “suck it". The Dalai Lama can be heard asking, “Can you suck my tongue?" in the viral footage.

Twitter users slammed the incident, terming it “creepy", “disgusting" and repulsive behaviour.

A user pointed out that there might be some explanation in the Tibetian culture. “Maybe there’s a religious rationale here but why would he do that?"

However, some noted that the behaviour by others in the video, including clapping and smiling was equally disturbing.

But people there are smiling and clapping nor bemused by the act They didn't find it offensive and shocking as you sounded sitting in the comfort of yours,— BD 🌟🌟 (@B_Dasgupta85) April 9, 2023

Others have said the incident is shocking and noted that the child in the video appears to be extremely uncomfortable.

Shocking and disgusting ! Honestly lost the respect I had for him . This child is feeling so awkward— Pravin Tonsekar (@pat_tons) April 9, 2023

What the hell is this?! Isn’t this a crime? This will escalate as it should. Requires more scrutiny than a mere apology.— Sangeeta Mulay (@groggy_eyes) April 9, 2023

However, another user cited a BBC article that stated sticking one’s tongue out is a customary way of greeting in Tibet. This tradition dates back to the 9th century, during the reign of an infamous king named Lang Darma, who was recognized for his black tongue. To show that they are not his reincarnation, people in Tibet stick out their tongues, a user wrote.

BBC: “In Tibet, sticking your tongue out is a way of saying hello.” It has been a tradition since the 9th century, the time of an evil king called Lang Darma, who was known for his black tongue. People in Tibet poke their tongue out to prove they aren’t his reincarnation pic.twitter.com/aUMqHRRH96— Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) April 9, 2023

The Buddhist leader has landed in controversy before. The Dalai Lama triggered an outcry in 2019 when he stated that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be “attractive."

The comments were made by the Nobel peace prize laureate during a 2019 interview with a British broadcaster while he was in exile in Dharamsala. The comment drew condemnation accorss the globe.

He had later apologised for his controversial comments.

Meanwhile, the 14th Dalai Lama has identified an 8-year-old Mongolian boy born in the United States as the reincarnation of a prominent spiritual leader. The boy has been recognized as the reincarnation of the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, the third most significant leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

