Dalhousie Barracks at Fort William Was Once Netaji’s Jail. Today, It’s His Journal | A Tour

Not much is known about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s brief incarceration at Fort William, the present headquarters of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command in Kolkata, but the cell has captured popular imagination as visitors teem to the historic site after it was opened to civilians as part of a ‘heritage walk’.

The Army has gone to great lengths to preserve the cell on the ground floor of the historic four-storey Dalhousie Barracks, next to the quarter guard’s office, where Netaji is said to have been confined in 1940. The only changes that have been made are displays of photographs and documents related to the revolutionary leader.

While no official documents are available on his imprisonment at Fort William, some reports say Netaji spent some time there after his arrest in 1940. Some accounts claim that Netaji was kept in Fort William as the British authorities couldn’t risk placing the popular leader in a civilian jail where he could lead a rebellion.

Netaji’s Incarceration

Netaji was arrested by the British in July 1940 for organising protests against the Hollwell Monument in Calcutta.

The Hollwell Memorial was built in the memory of those killed in the purported Black Hole of Calcutta and the British soldiers who died trying to defend the original fort William in the city against Siraj-ud-Daulah’s forces.

Siraj-ud-Daulah, the then Nawab of Bengal, had ransacked the fort in 1756. The British, including John Zephaniah Hollwell, claimed that 123 soldiers and civilians died of suffocation inside a cell within the dungeon of the fort. This was called the Black Hole.

Netaji, however, demanded the removal of the Hollwell Monument. He maintained that this was an attempt to show Siraj-ud-Daulah in poor light. He also demanded that all mention of the incident be removed from school textbooks. This reportedly infuriated the British who arrested him in 1940.

Years later, historians confirmed that less than 20 people had died inside the ‘Black Hole’ cell.

Netaji’s Escape

There are not many accounts available on how Netaji landed up at the new Fort William after his arrest in 1940. Some believe that he was taken there as the British felt that his presence at Presidency Jail would stir unrest among freedom fighters already housed there. Others feel Netaji was taken to Fort William as a makeshift arrangement while the British decided what to do next.

The leader was ultimately moved to Presidency Jail where he resorted to a fast before being released on medical grounds in December 1940. It is said that his jailers tried to force-feed his unsuccessfully several times. In 1941, Netaji escaped to Europe via Kabul, and landed in Germany.

Tour of His Cell

Since then, the cell at Fort William has been kept intact. The words ‘Netaji’s Cell’ inform visitors of the ground-floor Dalhousie Barrack’s historical import.

A pair of wooden slippers are placed next to a makeshift bed on the floor and the walls are decorated with Netaji’s photos and his words.

“We don’t know whether we will live or die fighting for our country but we know that we will win… Give me blood and I will give you freedom,” the iconic words from Netaji adorn the wall.

The cell may be small, but its significance is not lost on visitors. “Bose is our emotion. He was our hero," said Haradhan Raha, a visitor to the memorial.

