Damaged in 2022 Floods, Assam's New Halflong Railway Station Set for Revamp Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Assam’s ‘New Halflong Railway Station’ featured in the list of 32 stations of the state to be remodelled under the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of all the 32 railway stations in Assam that made it to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list. Under this scheme, the Centre will remodel 508 railway stations across the country.

“I did not expect the New Halflong station to make it to the list of Amrit Bharat Station. We are glad that the PM and Honourable Railway Minister gave such importance to our remote station. This station shall live up to the spirit of one nation and one product for the farmers of hill district," said Nandita Garlosa, Minister of Power, Assam.

Situated in Dima Hasao, the New Halflong station was set up in a new location from the earlier colonial Halflong station when the gauge conversion in the hill section was done.

However, in May 2022, the station almost got wiped off the railway map of the region as torrential rains and massive mud-slip inundated the railway station.

The visuals from that time were horrifying as more than 2800 passengers were left stranded and the evacuation took several days.

Roads leading to the station were completely washed off and even the railway tracks were damaged. In short, it seemed that the station would never resurrect anytime soon

Rail communication to South Assam and states like Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram almost plunged into uncertainty.

However the determined state and central government along with the dedicated Indian Railways worked on a war footing to make things happen and in a matter of several months, communication was restored.

Among the other stations from Assam to be remodelled under Amrit Bharat are Amguri, Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Diphu, Kokrajhar, Jorhat Town, Jagiroad, Lumding Junction, New Haflong, Narengi and New Karimganj.

“The modernisation is being planned in such a way that for the next 25 years, train travel will be a good experience," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.