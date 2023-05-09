Dantewada Attack: 2 Weeks On, Four Masterminds Still at Large; One of Them Watched IED Explode at Spot

A fortnight since 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, the state police have eliminated a Naxal fighter who had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and arrested three minors for their alleged role in triggering the IED. But the four alleged masterminds of the attack continue to elude police and central forces.

On April 26, Naxals had blown up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) that was part of the convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada. The three boys, aged between 15 and 17 and detained for their alleged involvement in the incident, were active as ‘Bal Sangham’ members, police have said.

According to a CRPF dossier accessed by News18, Ganesh Uike, Gajarala Ravi, Raghu and Jagdish Kuhrami were the Naxal commanders who planned and executed the powerful explosion that also left a shallow crater on the road. Police have also alleged that the quartet had help from locals in executing the attack.

The Most Wanted

Ganesh Uike

Uike is central committee member of CPI-Maoist and is said to be active in the Odisha state committee. Originally from Telangana, Uike is a Science graduate aged around 60, and carries a reward of Rs 40 lakh announced by Chhattisgarh Police and Rs 20 lakh announced by the Andhra Pradesh Police. Last seen on April 4 in Gomguda, Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, he was also suspected to be the mastermind behind the Darbha Ghati massacre in which the entire state leadership of the Congress was killed ahead of Assembly elections in 2013.

According to the local police, Uike had been lying low for a few years. He reportedly set up the Darbha Divisional Committee and carried out sensational operations like the Darbha Ghati attack and killing of MLA Bheema Mandavi among others. Police suspect that he led the planning of the Aranpur IED attack since he knows the topography of the area well.

Gajraj Ravi alias Uday alias Ganesh

A central committee member of CPI-Maoist, Gajraj Ravi is also secretary of the outfit’s Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee. He carries a reward of Rs 40 lakh announced by the Chhattisgarh Police and Rs 20 lakh announced by the Andhra Pradesh Police. Originally from Warangal in Telangana, the 57-year-old is also a Science graduate. He was last seen in Pamed, Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on April 4.

Jagdish Kuhrami

Divisional Committee member of CPI-Maoist, 36-year-old Jagdish Kuhrami is in-charge of operations in Katekalyan area of Dantewada. He belongs to Pamed in Bijapur where Ganesh Uike and Gajaraj Ravi were last seen by security agencies. Kuhrami himself, however, has not been seen in Bijapur recently.

As per security agencies, he was last seen in Goggunda in Kerlapal, Sukma in Chhattisgarh on March 29. Police suspect Kuhrami was present at the spot when the IED was triggered to kill DRG jawans on April 26. It is suspected that he was perched on higher ground and monitoring the IED blast in real time. A reward of Rs 25 lakh has been announced by the Chhattisgarh government for information on Kuhrami.

As per intelligence agencies, he was given the task of reviving the Darbha Divisional Committee as it had to lie low post the murder of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. Agencies suspect the Dantewada attack could be his attempt to re-establish the DDC’s presence in Bastar.

Raghu alias Vikas

Carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward, Raghu is a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, wing of CPI-Maoist in-charge of operations in Bastar. The 63-year-old, originally from Warangal, was last seen in Kerlapal Sukma on March 29. Police suspect that Raghu aided Jagdish Kuhrami in carrying out the IED blast. As per the police dossier, Raghu is in-charge of the South Bastar Divisional Committee and has been involved in attacks in Dantewada area in the past.

Role of the Minors

Seven alleged Naxals, including three minors, have been arrested so far in connection with the April 26 attack.

Deputy SP Rahul Uyke said evidence has emerged about the role of the minors in the attack. “Three minors who were detained were sent to juvenile correctional facility and four identified as Budhra Madvi, Jitendra Muchaki, Hidma Madkam and Hidma Madvi were remanded to judicial custody,” he said.

CPI-Maoist’s Darbha Divisional Committee, in a statement, accused the Chhattisgarh Police of arresting innocent villagers, including minors, a charge strongly refuted by the local police. The Dantewada SP said evidence has emerged about the role and presence of Naxal commanders after questioning those arrested.

Key Naxal Killed

On Monday, Madkam Era, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, was gunned down by a joint team of DRG and CRPF in the Sukma forest after specific intelligence inputs about Naxal presence. The body of a female Naxal, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was also recovered.

A.303 rifle, a gun and huge cache of arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the spot. Police suspect that at least five Naxals were critically injured or dead, but the cadres dragged them away.

