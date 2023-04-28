​​Dantewada Blast: Maoist Commander Jagdish the Mastermind? 2 Arrested Men Hold Key Info

Darba Divisional Committee (DDC) head Jagdish could be the mastermind behind the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, where Maoists blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Arhanpur police station area, killing 10 policemen and a civilian on Wednesday.

Police sources have confirmed to CNN-News18 that a manhunt has been launched for the Maoist commander. The initial intelligence, based on which the Arhanpur operation was launched, officials said, was about Jagdish’s presence in the area. It is now being suspected that Maoists may have deliberately shared wrong leads. His location is now suspected to be at the exact blast spot.

Officials said the mobile dump from the towers at the location suggests that Maoists were coordinating over the phone. “The suspicion is that Jagdish was one of the commanders present at the spot. We are investigating,” a police official said.

The police suspect that Jagdish was perched on a higher position to observe and give real-time instructions to the cadre about the blast and the firing to escape from the location.

The DDC had shot to fame after the Darba Ghati massacre, which eliminated the entire state leadership of the Congress in 2013. The committee was also blamed for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bheema Mandavi in 2019. As per intelligence agencies, Jagdish was given the task of reviving the DDC, after it had to lie low post the Mandavi killing. Agencies suspect Dantewada massacre could be Jagdish’s attempt to re-establish the DDC’s presence in Bastar.

A case under Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder and attempt to murder, has now been registered against Jagdish and his aides. A police spokesperson said: “CPI Maoist Darba Division Committee members Jagdish, Lakkhe, Somdu, Mahesh, Hidma, Umesh, Deve, Nand Kumar, Lakhma, Kosa and Mukesh have been named in the FIR. All are wanted members of the CPI Maoist."

UNRAVELLING THE CONSPIRACY

Civilian Yuvraj was driving his Scorpio with eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) and an injured suspected Maoist, Kosa, alias Sanna, was on-board. Kosa had been shot in the thigh as per the police and needed immediate medical attention.

The Scorpio, which Yuvraj was driving, was the second in a convoy of three — the first was MUV Toofan and the other one was a pick-up van which blew up. The pick-up was the last vehicle in the convoy, but it overtook Yuvraj’s Scorpio two kilometres ahead of Arhanpur police station at Pedka Chowk. Minutes later, the pick-up van blew up.

The two Naxals arrested by the Dantewada DRG in an anti-Maoist operation, minutes before the blast, now hold the key to the investigation by the local police. One injured Maoist has been admitted to the local government hospital, while the second is in judicial custody.

“We are waiting for a go-ahead from the doctors. As soon as the injured Maoist is medically fit, we will question him. We are also seeking police remand for the second Maoist,” said officials.

Yuvraj told CNN-News18 that Kosa was in his SUV. “I suspect the Maoists wanted to target my vehicle, as the injured man was in it. The truck overtook me and I slowed down…their vehicle was blown up,” Yuvraj said.

The suspicion is the arrested Maoist could have information about the way the attack was planned.

Police also want to question the arrested Maoists about a Telugu-speaking woman Maoist, who is suspected to have been the second-in-command during the operation.

IG Bastar told CNN-News18 that any Maoist unit usually has 50% women. A probe is on to establish the identity of the woman, who locals have identified as Hemlata.

Police suspects that the IED was inserted below the road at least a month in advance and was wired just minutes before the blast.

CHILDREN USED TO TRAP DRG?

As per eyewitnesses and survivors from the DRG group that was targeted, children were stopping vehicles at the ‘Aam Pandum’ barricades.

Aam Pandum is a festival local tribals celebrate to offer the first mango harvest to their deity. Children were collecting donations from vehicles passing the nakas that had been set up. Police suspect the nakas had Maoists standing behind the children to identify the vehicles carrying forces. “Three passenger vehicles crossed minutes before the blast, but were not targeted. It looked like they were specifically on the lookout for vehicles carrying DRG men. Children could have been ploy to surround passing vehicles and slow them down, while alleged Maoists identified the occupants,” a source said.

At least two rifles of the slain DRG men are missing. Three detonators have been found at the spot. Local police and CRPF are carrying on a search operation in the nearby forest.

