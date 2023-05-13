CHANGE LANGUAGE
Darjeeling's 180-Year-Old St Andrew's Church Goes For Renovation
1-MIN READ

Darjeeling's 180-Year-Old St Andrew's Church Goes For Renovation

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:36 IST

Darjeeling, India

St Andrew's Church draws tourists from all over the country. (Photo: Shutterstock)

St Andrew's Church draws tourists from all over the country. (Photo: Shutterstock)

St Andrew's Church features a distinctive Scottish architectural style, reminiscent of its Scottish Presbyterian heritage.

Darjeeling’s iconic St Andrew’s Church is being readied for restoration. The 180 year old structure was built by the British to cater to the religious needs of their soldiers stationed in the town. The Times of India reported that Gorkhaland Territorial Administration will begin the repair work today.

The church draws tourists from across the country but has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Locals have complained about the peeling of plaster from the walls, and the damaged wooden floor panels. Moreover its antique clock tower and organ are not functional at all.

Established in 1843, there have been talks about restoration for a while now according to tour managers.  The report quoted Sabhasad Norden Sherpa of GTA tourism who said: “1.9 crores have been allocated for the work".

    The church features a distinctive Scottish architectural style, reminiscent of its Scottish Presbyterian heritage. It has a simple yet elegant design with a sloping roof, large stained glass windows, and a tall steeple. The church has witnessed significant events throughout its history. It played a role in the development of the town and served as a place of solace for British settlers during the colonial era.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 13:36 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 13:36 IST