Darknet, Drugs & Cryptocurrency: Mumbai NCB Busts Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests African National

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, has bust an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized 2,000 MDMA tablets weighing 996 grams from a consignment at the foreign post office in the city.

Upon receiving input that an African syndicate was involved in procurement of narcotic drugs ordered through the Darknet, intelligence sources were geared up along with technical surveillance. Soon, it was learnt that a consignment of drugs had been ordered from Netherlands through parcel mode concealed in tin cans.

On June 20, an alert was generated from FPO-Mumbai about contents of a parcel. When it was opened, a total of about 2,000 tablets of pink, yellow and green colour were noticed. On checking, it was found to be MDMA which weighed a total of 996 grams. An investigation was launched to trace the receiver and on June 26, an African national named John Sunday was identified at Nallasopara. Soon, a team of officers lay a trap and after confirmation of his presence in the location, he was intercepted. During house search, a fake Indian passport was also recovered with his forged picture.

According to NCB, during questioning, Sunday confessed that the drug was procured by him for further distribution in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. He also admitted to his active network in some smaller cities too. The accused revealed that he had plans to procure the drugs in parts which would have been distributed among the illicit drug circuit during upcoming festive season.

The agency is of the opining that the Indian passport seized from Sunday’s possession was deliberately forged by him to book parcels. As per NCB, cryptocurrency was used to procure the seized drug from the Darknet. In the investigation, it was also revealed that the accused has active contacts in foreign countries who are part of this drug racket. NCB also confirmed that Sunday was booked previously by NCB, Mumbai, in 2021 and was presently out on bail.