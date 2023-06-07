Days After Balasore Accident, Goods Train Runs Over 4 Labourers in Odisha

Days after the infamous Balasore train crash that killed hundreds and left the nation shocked, a goods train in Odisha ran over four labourers crushing them to death on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station. While at least four labourers were dead, three others were critically injured, PTI reported quoting an official.

“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

“Four people died as a result and three were injured," he added.

While there’s no official statement on the condition of the injured workers, locals at Jajpur Road railway station told PTI that two of the three persons have succumbed to their injuries.

The unfortunate incident took place just 5 days after a major train crash in Odisha claimed over 280 lives while hundreds got injured. The accident made international headlines and was termed one of the deadliest train mishaps since India’s independence.

The train crash in Balasore involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train laden with iron ore.

The accident occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station.

According to sources, the initial probe into the accident has revealed not just a “signalling interference" but also likely human negligence whereby the door of the relay room where the signalling system is installed, had been kept open. However, this has not been confirmed by officials here.

Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the probe after Indian Railways hinted at a possible ‘sabotage’ or ‘deliberate tampering angle.’

A team of six CBI officials led by Joint Director Special Crime Viplav Kumar Choudhry reached the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station on Tuesday.

The central agency will soon start questioning the officers present at the Bahanaga station including Assistant Station Master SB Mohanty and other personnel manning the signals and track upkeep.