Days After Balasore Crash, Odisha's Durg-Puri Express Train Catches Fire; No Casualties Reported

Days after the tragic Balasore train crash that killed over 280 people, a train in Odisha caught fire causing massive panic among passengers, the East Coast Railways said.

The fire was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express in Odisha’s Nuapada district. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday evening.

“The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to brake pads. There was no damage," it said.

According to the statement, the fire was brought under control and the problem was rectified in less than an hour after which the train departed the station at 11 pm. The incident created panic among passengers, and most of them rushed out of the train.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Earlier on Wednesday, a goods train in Odisha ran over six labourers crushing them to death.

The incident took place in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station. While at least six labourers were dead, two others were critically injured, PTI reported quoting an official.

(With PTI inputs)