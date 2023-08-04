Days After CM Chouhan Washed Tribal Man's Feet, His MLA's Son Shoots Another Person

Son of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramlallu Vaish shot a man belonging to the tribal community in Singrauli district. The accused has been identified as Vivek Vaish.

SP Singrauli Mohammad Yusuf Quarashi said that Vivek opened fire when victim Surya Prakash Khairbar was standing with his friends. According to a report in The Free Press Journal, Vivek was boarding a car and got into an argument that later turned violent.

The intense argument led accused to open fire and Khairbar got hit on the hand. The police has registered a case under suitable sections of the IPC.

(details to follow)