Home » India » Days After CM Chouhan Washed Tribal Man's Feet, His MLA's Son Shoots Another Person
1-MIN READ

Days After CM Chouhan Washed Tribal Man's Feet, His MLA's Son Shoots Another Person

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 13:25 IST

Singrauli, India

SP Singrauli Mohammad Yusuf Quarashi said that Vivek opened fire when victim Surya Prakash Khairbar was standing with his friends.

Son of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramlallu Vaish shot a man belonging to the tribal community in Singrauli district. The accused has been identified as Vivek Vaish.

SP Singrauli Mohammad Yusuf Quarashi said that Vivek opened fire when victim Surya Prakash Khairbar was standing with his friends. According to a report in The Free Press Journal, Vivek was boarding a car and got into an argument that later turned violent.

The intense argument led accused to open fire and Khairbar got hit on the hand. The police has registered a case under suitable sections of the IPC.

(details to follow)

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting.
first published:August 04, 2023, 13:25 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 13:25 IST