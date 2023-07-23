DCW Chief Writes to Manipur DGP for Visit to State Racked by Ethnic Violence

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to DGP Manipur on her plans to visit the strife-torn state in the wake of surfacing of a video that showed two women being paraded naked by members of a rival tribe.

Maliwal had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, urging him to take steps in the matter.

In her letter to Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the state on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.

”As a woman and as a citizen of this country, I feel deeply aggrieved by these gross human rights violations and the apparent failure of the State in protecting its women and girls,” she said.

”In light of the same, I have decided to visit the state of Manipur and interact with the survivors of sexual violence therein and give a fact finding report to the government. In this regard, I wish to inform you that I shall be reaching Imphal July 23 2023,” she said.

She sought the senior officer’s help in facilitating a meeting with the two women in the video and a visit to the relief camps housing women and girls.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state’s Kangpokpi district paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Taking suo moto action in the matter, the Manipur Police the same night registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district against unidentified men.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident since, according to official sources.