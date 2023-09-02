DCW Issues Notice to Police, Seeks Info on Sexual Assault Case of Minor Girl on School Bus

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl on a private school bus.

In the notice dated September 1, the commission has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with reasons for the delay in registering the FIR, if any.

The DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) has also asked if the accused in the case was arrested or apprehended and whether any FIR was registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and revealing the identity of the child.

“The Commission has been informed that the child studies in a private school in Begumpur area of Delhi. The mother of the girl has informed that on August 23, when her daughter’s school bus dropped her daughter at her society’s gate, she found that her daughter’s bag was wet due to urine. She has alleged that on enquiry, the girl informed that a student studying in a senior class has been molesting the girl in the school bus," the letter to DCP of Rohini district read.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, commission chief Swati Maliwal wrote, “A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior boy on a private school bus in Delhi. The girl’s mother told us that the school was pressuring her to withdraw the complaint. Notice has been given to Delhi Police in the matter. Strict action should be taken against the school too!"