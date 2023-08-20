Delhi: Women And Child Development Dept Officer Booked for Raping Friend's Minor Daughter

A senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department allegedly raped his friend’s 14-year-old daughter over several months. Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

The accused’s wife has also been charged in the case for allegedly aiding him in the sexual abuse of the girl.

According to an NDTV report, the girl is a class 12th student, who lost her father in 2020. After her father’s death, the accused brought her to his home.

It is alleged that the accused raped her several times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused told his wife, who, allegedly asked their son to get medicines and the pregnancy was terminated at home, the minor told the police.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment and is yet to record her statement before a magistrate.

Delhi Police is conducting a probe into the allegations against the top official.