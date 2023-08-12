DCW Helpline Received Over 6 Lakh Calls in One Year, Domestic Violence Tops List

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has said that the commission’s 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and July 2023.

During the period, 92,004 ‘unique cases’ such as domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered, Maliwal said during a press conference.

According to data shared by the DCW, among the cases received, domestic violence ranked the highest with 38,342 cases, followed by 9,516 cases of conflicts with neighbours; 5,895 rape and sexual harassment cases; 3,647 POCSO cases; 4,229 kidnapping; and and 3,558 cyber crimes.

The highest number of domestic violence cases were reported from Kalyanpuri with 769 cases, followed by Burari with 709 cases, Ranhola with 685 cases, Bhalswa Dairy with 673 cases, and Narela with 590 cases.

DCW also received 1,552 missing person complaints, 2,278 cases of dowry harassment, 790 cases of medical negligence, 156 cases related to sex trafficking, 40 cases of trafficking, 69 cases of child marriage, 67 cases of sexual harassment in the workplace, 66 cases of child labour, 63 cases related to illegal liquor and drugs, and 54 cases of honor killing.

Approximately 38,140 cases of the reported cases were from women aged 21 to 31, followed by 20,058 cases from the age group of 31 to 40, 16,939 cases from the age group of 11 to 20, and 6,686 cases from the age group of 41 to 50.

The Commission also received around 3,735 cases from women aged 60 and above, including 40 cases from women above the age of 90.

The helpline is backed by an on-ground support team, Maliwal added.

The 181 is a 24*7 hotline run by the DCW for women in distress. Anyone who calls is given counselling and if required, their complaint is marked to concerned authorities, like Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes reparation.

In majority of the cases, a team of counsellors is deployed to meet the distressed women and assist them.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)