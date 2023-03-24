CHANGE LANGUAGE
DDMA to Hold Mock Drill on Earthquake Disaster in Delhi on Friday

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 11:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The mock drill comes days after the national capital and its adjoining areas felt tremors for two days in a row. (Photo: PTI)

The DDMA has urged residents to not panic as it is just a mock drill to prepare oneself in case of any such emergencies in future

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will organise a mock drill on earthquake diaster across all districts in the national capital on Friday.

The mock drill comes days after the national capital and its adjoining areas felt tremors for two days in a row.

The DDMA has urged residents to not panic as it is just a mock drill to prepare oneself in case of any such emergencies in future.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 24, 2023, 11:39 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 11:39 IST