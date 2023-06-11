CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Deadly Honeymoon: Newly Wed Chennai Couple Drown In Bali During Photoshoot

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:59 IST

Chennai, India

The exact details leading to the tragedy are yet to be disclosed. (Representational Image/ANI)

Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia tied the knot on June 1 at a marriage hall in Poonamallee in the presence of family and relatives

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple from Chennai drowned and died in Bali during their honeymoon while riding a waterbike for a photoshoot.

According to TOI, Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia, who got married on June 1 were on their honeymoon in Bali and drowned when a speed boat ride they planned to capture went awry.

While Lokeshwaran’s body was recovered on Friday, Vibushnia’s body was found on Saturday morning. The families of the couple have been informed about the accident.

In preliminary investigations, authorities found that the couple had planned a speed boat ride and decided to shoot it but the boat toppled, dragging them into the sea.

The exact details leading to the tragedy are yet to be disclosed as the probe is on.

The family is now making arrangements to bring the bodies back to Chennai, and for this purpose, the family has urged for the Tamil Nadu government’s intervention, TOI reported.

The family had reportedly contacted the Tamil Nadu government and the central government, requesting support through the Indian embassy in Indonesia.

TOI reported that due to the unavailability of direct flights from Indonesia to Chennai, the bodies will be transported to Malaysia before being brought back to Tamil Nadu.

