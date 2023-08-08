Death of 3 Meitis in Kokta Bishnupur on Saturday Raises Concerns in Manipur

The killing of three Meitis, who were first attacked with a knife and then fired at, in the buffer zone of Kokta Bishnupur in Manipur on Saturday has raised several questions.

Among the three killed was 70-year-old Yumnam Pishak Metei and his son, Yumnam PremKumar Metei, of Kokta Lamkhai. They were attacked while they were asleep.

Speaking to News18, Sanjay, brother of Yumnam PremKumar Metei, said, “My father was 70 years old. What did they get by killing him? They have burned down our houses long ago, so my father and brother use to stay in a relief camp. As there was not much firing on Friday, my father told us that he is not well and wanted to go back to our house. My brother, who is a village protector, took my father there and both of them stayed there. Around 3 am, they stormed in and killed my father and brother. They were stabbed with a knife and then shot dead.”

Lokta is a Muslim-dominated area in between the valley and hills, with a majority of Meitei population.

Breaking down, Sanjay said, “What did they do wrong?”

CRPF in BISHNUPUR

Assam Rifles personnel, based at Moirang Lamkhai checkpoint in Manipur’s Bishnupur, where fresh violence erupted last week, have been withdrawn and substituted by the CRPF and the state police, a notification said.

The withdrawal of Assam Rifles comes at a time when several groups of women in valley districts launched a demonstration on Monday, demanding the removal of the paramilitary force from the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

The notification, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun on Monday, said “the checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by the civil police and 128 Bn CRPF in place of 9 AR with immediate effect and until further orders".

Assam Rifles has been contacted, and a response from the paramilitary force is awaited.

Women groups blocked a road at Hodam Leirak and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East on Monday.

Meanwhile, the administrations of Imphal East and West districts increased the curfew relaxation by two hours on Tuesday.

The curfew has been relaxed in Imphal East and Imphal West from 5 am to 2 pm, officials said.

For Thoubal district, it will be relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm and for Kakching, it would be from 5 am to 5 pm.

With PTI Inputs