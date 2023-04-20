Death of Army Jawans in Poonch: Possible Terror Attack, Say Police Sources | Exclusive

At least five Army soldiers were burnt alive after a vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the incident took place in the Bhatadhurian area of the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch this afternoon. There has been no official confirmation so far regarding the sequence of events. But sources have told CNN-News18 that this could be a terror attack.

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

Investigations are underway to determine if the fire was caused by a grenade (explosive) or lightning as there was heavy rain in the area.

Top police sources have told CNN-News18 that bullet cases have been found on the spot. Some bullets possibly hit the vehicle and there may have been an ambush, they added.

“Today, at about 3 pm, one vehicle of army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch caught fire,” an official statement read. It further stated: “In this tragic incident, 5 soldiers of Army have lost their life. Further details are being ascertained.”

