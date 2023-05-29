Deceived by Torrid Summer in an Alien Land, Cheetahs of Kuno Fight for Survival | News18 Ground Report

It is the onset of winter in South Africa during the peak summer season here in India. When the female African cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park on March 29, she perhaps expected cool winter days and rains to rear her new-borns. Instead, she had to cope with a torrid summer with mercury sizzling above 42℃ in an alien land.

Three of her cubs are now dead — weak, malnourished and dehydrated — while the last one fights on. The post-mortem report confirms the death was caused by heat-stroke.

“The cheetahs have been deceived by the weather. They don’t know what to expect. The mother cheetah would have preferred to give birth in winter, but she was unaware of the weather cycle,” says Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Uttam Kumar. “Only after they successfully complete a year will they know what lies ahead and have better chances for survival.”

After a brief spell of rain, mercury has shot up again in Kuno. On this sweltering summer afternoon, the winds have dropped as the relentless sun heats up the arid land of dry forests spread over several thousand hectares.

SIX CHEETAHS DEAD, 3 CUBS

With six cheetahs, including three cubs, dead in just two months, it is perhaps the toughest time for Project Cheetah — the government’s grand wildlife experiment to revive the big cat population in the country after 70 years. Two of the three adults died due to illness, while the third died during a violent interaction with the male coalition. The recent deaths of three cubs in a single day seem to have further hit the morale of local forest staff who spent days and nights taking care of these animals here at Kuno.

According to senior wildlife scientists steering the mega-project, “the casualty was bound to happen”. The government’s Cheetah Action Plan had in fact expected just 50 per cent survival of the introduced cheetah for the first year for the project to be successful in the short-term.

“Animals die. It’s natural. In case of cheetah cubs, only 5-10% make it to adulthood. The survival rate of cubs is even lower for a first-time mother. They weighed just 1.5 kgs and the searing heat proved fatal. We tried to revive them, but couldn’t,” remarks Prof Qamar Qureshi, scientist from Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

There is another challenge. The animals are wild and must adapt naturally in this non-native land, without excessive human intervention. They will have to hunt on their own and look for water when required. “We do not want to create zoo-like conditions here. We intervene only when it is required, so they do not depend on us for food or water. There is enough prey inside and they have been hunting on their own so far,” he adds emphatically.

FREE MORE CHEETAHS, SAVE THE REST

Out of the total 20 big cats brought from Namibia and South Africa since September, only 17 adults and a lone cub now remain. But months after their translocation, only six of them have been released into the wild — two male coalitions and two individual females. Eleven others are confined to the 6 square kilometre bomas.

With their prolonged captivity now drawing criticism from wildlife conservationists, the forest department is gearing up to release the rest of them into the wild as soon as possible. Additional steps are also being taken to ensure the rest of the big cats — globally endangered — remain healthy, and safe.

“We will release two more very soon and are taking all possible steps to keep them safe. We monitor all the felines 24×7. There is a team of over 50 people, including some local youth. As many as nine people track a cheetah in multiple shifts on any day. The animals have radio collars,” District Forest Officer Prakash Verma tells News18. “As for water, there are many natural water bodies and Kuno River flowing nearby to satiate the thirst of animals.”

JUMPING BORDERS AT KUNO

With most of their time spent in captivity, the big cats are oblivious of the change in geographical terrain, vegetation, soil and water in this non-native land. Free-ranging animals as they are, cheetahs also known for their blazing speed have crossed the boundary of Kuno National Park multiple times.

One of the male cheetahs adventurously went beyond the buffer zone two times and travelled as far as Jhansi, 150 kilometres away. Late at night on Friday, one of the female cheetahs was tracked in Madhav National Park, almost 70 kilometres away from the fenced reserve of Kuno. Much to the shock of the forest department, the team of three staff members that went to track it around 3am on Friday was beaten up by local villagers, who mistook them to be dacoits. “We had to report the matter to the police,” a senior forest official tells News18.

But availability of space remains a constraint as scientists look to establish more meta-population of this carnivore. The government is now looking to prepare additional sites for their translocation with Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 1197 sq km in MP, right up on the list.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) also sprang into action and constituted a Cheetah Project Steering Committee consisting of experts from South Africa and Namibia to review the multi-crore wildlife project and provide necessary guidance.