‘Decision Wasn’t Easy’: Bengal Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s Daughter on Sex-Change Surgery

Suchetana Bhattacharya, the only ‘son’ of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has decided to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS), calling it “difficult but not impossible."

Speaking to News18, Suchentana said that the matter was “not easy at all" and this decision could be taken only after a “very long time." Suchentana also appealed to those who could not come out for various reasons, to remain strong.

Suchetana said that her father would have supported this decision as he has been aware of her identity since her childhood.

She also appealed to the media and to political parties to not distort this news and stand by the decision.

Suchetana had participated in an LGBTQ workshop in Kolkata during the Pride Month, and has started taking the necessary legal steps before undergoing the surgery.

The matter came to light when a Facebook post titled “Story of Pride month” by LGBTQ activist Suprava Roy was shared with with Suchetana’s picture addressing a symposium on the livelihood of the people of the community.

In the post, Roy said that at the symposium, Suchetana declared herself as a “transman" and also said that after the sex-change surgery, ‘he’ would be known as ‘Suchetan’.

“The boy standing with the microphone in his hand is Suchetan. Suchetan has faced many hurdles. He had to keep his own story to his own limits. Suchetan was greatly inspired by the participation of so many people from the community and outside the community in the health workshops," Roy wrote.

“Regardless of physical gender identity, there is a conscious family impulse to think of oneself as a boy from an early age. His father used to shave his beard and moustache with soap on his cheeks. So he grew up with his own inclinations. In body, in mind, in social publications Suchetan has been known as a Trans man," it added.

The post also informed that currently, Suchetana got a life partner in a woman, Suchandra and the duo stay together. Suchetana works as a freelancer in audio visual company and Suchandra works in a private company.

Suchetana’s father Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been ill for a long time and the mother, Meera Bhattacharya’s got a new pacemaker a few days ago.