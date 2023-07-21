Decomposed Body of Man Found Dead in House in Delhi’s Mehrauli

The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found in his house in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment, ward number-2 in Mehrauli, they said.

A crime team has been called to the spot and after inspection, the body will be sent to the mortuary, police said.

Singh was alone and the house, which was locked from inside, they said.

Prima facie, it does not look like a murder as of now, police said, adding that action under 174 CRPC is being taken.

Further action will be taken on the basis of autopsy report, police added.