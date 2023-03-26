Deep Sidhu Had Blocked Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh’s Number Before Death: Report

Late actor Deep Sidhu’s family refused to acknowledge Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh as the heir to his “ideology’. Sidhu had also blocked Amritpal’s number before his road accident in February 2022, documents confiscated during a crackdown on the radical preacher show.

Amritpal Singh, who is now absconding, floated ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, phonetically similar to ‘Waris Punjab De’ already formed by Deep Sidhu’s brother, to piggyback on the late actor’s popularity after failed to take control of the existing outfit.

In line with the late actor’s desires to promote ‘Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan’, his brother Mandeep created an organisation in Fathehgarh Sahib on July 4, 2022 to spread awareness about pollution-related issues, draw drug-addicted youths towards sports, and aid people during natural disasters, among other goals.

Mandeep has claimed that the organisation was created to fulfil his late brother’s vision of serving the people of Punjab. He refused to hand over the papers for ‘Waris Punjab De’ to Amritpal when the latter returned from overseas in August 2022.

Out of the blue, a new organisation called ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’ surfaced, with Deep Sidhu’s official Facebook page linked to it. It was registered in the Moga district, with its inception date set being mentioned as December 15, 2021.

The Facebook page amassed a huge following, causing confusion among people, who assumed that Amritpal had taken over the organisation created by Deep Sidhu.

Sidhu shot to fame after making headlines during the farmers’ protest in 2020. The actor was also booked for Republic Day violence in Delhi in January 2021.

Some documents unearthed during the ongoing crackdown against Amritpal suggest that the establishment of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’ was potentially backdated. The organisation’s registered address was “Guru Nanak Furniture Store", owned by Amritpal’s close associate Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, in Duneke village in Moga district.

Bukkanwala has been taken into custody and charged under the National Security Act and shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. During questioning, Gurmeet claimed that the organisation was established much later, and some contacts were used to register it backdated from Moga district. However, he was unable to provide further information on the matter.

The Moga-based organisation did not mention Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. It focussed rather on real estate and providing security at religious functions.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against the elusive preacher who gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

(With PTI inputs)

