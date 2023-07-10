Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils Netaji's Bust in Malaysia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose here in the presence of Indian National Army veterans and described the freedom fighter as an “icon of bravery, leadership and patriotism".

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Malaysia where he held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, focusing on expanding overall defence and strategic partnership in line with trust and shared values of democracy and the rule of law.

“Honoured to unveil the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the presence of distinguished INA (Indian National Army) veterans in Kuala Lumpur today. Netaji and the INA have an important legacy in Malaysia. An icon of bravery, leadership, and patriotism, Netaji continues to inspire generations in India and Malaysia," Singh tweeted along with pictures.

Singh also felicitated 99-year-old Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Bose at the Burma border.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh felicitating Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Burma border at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is 99 years old," the official account of the Defence Minister tweeted.

Despite his age-related limitations, Sundaram still enthusiastically participates in events hosted by the High Commission, it said.

He will celebrate his 100th birthday next year.