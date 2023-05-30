Delay by BHEL in Completing Thermal Power Projects in TN Escalated to Cabinet Secretariat

Thermal power projects in Tamil Nadu have been delayed much beyond the commissioning date mostly due to public sector unit BHEL which has the contract.

Such projects have been taken up at the Cabinet Secretariat-level and reviewed after the Tamil Nadu government explained the delay in the commissioning of the two units of the Ennore SEZ with a capacity of 660MW each and another unit with a capacity of 800MW at North Chennai.

“All three units are under BHEL. The Centre wanted to know the delay in the commissioning of the two units, and following this, we explained the reasons; and the projects were escalated up to the Cabinet Secretariat-level which in turn pressurised BHEL to complete the projects,” said an additional chief secretary.

The Project Monitoring Group under the Cabinet Secretariat regularly reviews progress of public sector projects and takes action if there is any delay.

The Additional Chief Secretary said many thermal project contracts are won by BHEL across the country as the company quotes much less compared to various private companies. The chairmen of various state-owned distribution companies, while floating the tender for any thermal unit, pretty much know that the projects will be commissioned on the scheduled date if it is given to a private company like L&T or Tata Power.

“But all the discom chiefs are afraid of the CAG audit which will raise queries as to why the unit was not given to BHEL whose cost is much less. BHEL has not revised the cost in several years due to which it is much low,” said the official.

The two units of the Ennore SEZ were scheduled to be completed in 2021. “The first unit was to be commissioned in April 2021 and second one in June 2021, and the projects’ time period was 42 months with the ‘zero date’ being September 2014. But the two units are not even close to completion though two years have gone by beyond the scheduled date,” said the official.

Similarly, the North Chennai 3 unit was to be commissioned in 2019-20. “This is the only unit of TANGEDCO which is very close to be commissioned. Though delayed by nearly two years, we are hopeful of this unit, (800MW) first-of-its-kind in Tamil Nadu, starting power generation at least by the year end,” said the official.

He said though the world wants all countries to move towards renewable power, still in India, thermal units are the main source of power. “Renewable power needs battery support, and unless this is available, thermal will be the main source of power supply and there is no way we can shut our thermal units in the next decade or beyond,” said the official.