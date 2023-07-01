Late Monsoon Catches Up With Mumbai's Average, But Situation in Rest of Maharashtra Remains Grim

The month of June ended on a rainy note for Mumbaikars with the Santacruz area recording 90.2mm rainfall and Colaba recording 26mm on June 30, Friday. The city may experience moderate to heavy rainfall on July 1, Saturday.

The delayed monsoon that arrived in Mumbai on June 25 has helped meet the city’s average rainfall for the month of June. Till June 30, average rainfall recorded in Colaba stood at 93.9%, while in Santacruz it was 96.7%. However, the overall situation in the state remains grim as 50% deficit has been recorded in the average rainfall for the month of June this year as compared to last year.

According to IMD data, Colaba recorded 542.3mm rainfall in June and Santacruz recorded 537.1mm. Till the June 21 week, Mumbai City recorded 98% deficit in rainfall and Mumbai suburban area recorded 96% deficit. But from June 25, Mumbai experienced heavy showers. In just six days till June 30, Colaba recorded 401mm rainfall and 519.6mm rainfall was recorded in Santacruz. Data shows Colaba recorded deficit rainfall of 117.8mm, while Santacruz recorded 12.5mm excess rain compared to June 2022.

According to the BMC, the rainfall in catchment areas helped increase the water stock of seven dams that serve Mumbai City. The water stock has increased by 5.59% due to the rain received in the last three days. Dams that supply water to Mumbai have stocked up for 18 days. The water stock in the dams was recorded at 12% on June 28 and rose to 18.87% by June 30.

The situation in the other parts of Maharashtra, however, remains bleak. The Konkan region, which usually receives decent rainfall during monsoon, has recorded a deficit this year as compared to the last year. Ragad district recorded 220% rainfall, while Ratnagiri recorded 49%. Palghar district recorded 28% deficit.

Surprisingly, Bhandara and Gondiya districts in Vidarbha recorded met the average rainfall mark, but Hingoli district recorded 96% deficit, the highest in the state. Districts like Nanded and Sangli have recorded 81% and 80% deficit, respectively. Solapur, Buldana, Kolhapur and Jalgaon recorded 73%, 75%, 59% and 66% deficit, respectively.