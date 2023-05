One person was killed and five others were injured after a bus’s brakes failed in southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a DTC cluster bus route number 534 reached a red light in Sukhdev Vihar. Five injured persons have been shifted to hospital and two of them are in serious condition, sources said.

A car and a two-wheeler were also hit by the bus after driver of the bus lost control.

Further details are awaited.