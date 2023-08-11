Delhi: Minor Boy Strangled to Death by Woman Over Family Feud, Body Found in Bed Box; Accused Absconding

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a bed box of a house in Delhi’s Inderpuri area on Thursday.

The security footage of the area showed a woman who was reportedly seen leaving the apartment, is accused of strangling the boy to death.

According to the mother of the victim, a woman had allegedly been threatening the family for last four years.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the mother said she found her flat locked from inside, and assumed that her son was outside.

After this, when she failed to find him in his dance class, the park or his friends house.

During this time, the mother adds, that this woman called her and told her that something has happened to her loved one.

As the mother rushed and entered her house, she noticed something wrong with the mattress and then found the boy’s body in the bed box under some tangled clothes, according to ANI.

The police has been notified and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

According to the preliminary medical examination, he died due to strangulation, the police said.