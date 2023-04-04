CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi: 17-Year-Old Girl Attacked by American Bully Dog; Pet Owner Booked
1-MIN READ

Delhi: 17-Year-Old Girl Attacked by American Bully Dog; Pet Owner Booked

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 07:14 IST

New Delhi, India

A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly bitten by an American Bully in South Delhi's Neb Sarai (Representational Photo/Pixabay)

A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly bitten by an American Bully in South Delhi's Neb Sarai (Representational Photo/Pixabay)

The medical examination of the victim was done and a case was registered against the pet owner under IPC section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and the matter is being investigated, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was allegedly bitten by an American Bully in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on March 29 when the girl went on the terrace of her building where her neighbour Maan Singh (60) was present with his pet dog. Seeing the girl, the animal attacked her.  The matter came to light after the victim’s father informed police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The medical examination of the victim was done and a case was registered against the pet owner under IPC section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 04, 2023, 07:14 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 07:14 IST