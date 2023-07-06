Delhi: 2 Rescued After Under-construction Building Collapses in Dakshinpuri; Search On for Others

At least two labourers were rescued from the debris after two floors of an under-construction building collapsed near Nanki Public School in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday. Police said they received information about the incident that took place at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri at around 4.25 pm.

As per the Delhi Fire Department, five tenders were sent to the site to carry out the rescue operation. Later, NDRF was also called to join.

Two people have been rescued from under the debris at the site of the collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi's Dakshinpuri: NDRF pic.twitter.com/Hehp75Pvrr— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Both the labourers, who were rescued in the joint rescue operation by police, NDRF and Delhi Fire Services, sustained minor injuries and were sent to hospital for treatment.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the construction work in the building was halted for a while and had resumed recently on the third and fourth floors.

The incident took place when the roofs along the T-iron collapsed, leaving the labourers trapped, the officials said, adding that action has been initiated against those responsible under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

It is suspected that heavy rainfall in the city was a possible cause behind the building’s collapse, the police said, adding that a case is being registered in connection with the incident.

(with inputs from PTI)