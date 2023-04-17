Delhi: 20-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Busy Khan Market Area

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in front of Lok Nayak Bhawan at Delhi’s posh Khan Market area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Akash, was reportedly standing in front of the building, and was stabbed by an unidentified person around 8 pm, news agency ANI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

It is still not clear whether the suspect was known to the Akash and why he attacked him, police said, adding that prima facie it looks like personal enmity.

Delhi | A man, Akash, 20 years, was stabbed at around 8 pm near Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan market. The victim was taken to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead. The motive is unclear though prima facie looks like personal enmity. Accused absconding as of now, efforts… pic.twitter.com/RYtt850YRu— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

A purported video of the incident, showing police personnel lifting the unconscious victim bleeding profusely, is being shared on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, “The motive is unclear though it looks like personal enmity. The man was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead."

A murder case has been registered in this matter and efforts are being made to catch the suspect, he said. As part of the preliminary probe, the police are also looking for CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the suspect and establish the sequence of events.

