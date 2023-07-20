CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man Electrocuted to Death While Running on Treadmill, Gym Owner Arrested
Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man Electrocuted to Death While Running on Treadmill, Gym Owner Arrested

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 13:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Postmortem of the body confirmed electrocution as the cause of death. (Representative Image/News18)

The gym manager Anubhav Duggal has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery

A 24-year-old Delhi man died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in the Rohini area, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector 19, frequented Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15.

According to an NDTV report, Saksham collapsed while exercising on the treadmill in the gym on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini Sector 6 where he was pronounced dead later.

The police were informed about the death of Saksham by the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Postmortem of the body confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, the officer said.

The gym manager Anubhav Duggal has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered under IPC section 287 relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

Further investigation is underway.

