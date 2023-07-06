Delhi: 3 Killed, 8 Injured After Van Jumps Road Divider & Collides With Bus | WATCH

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus, damaging both the vehicles on flyover in northeast Delhi on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Loni Gol Chakkar in Jyoti Nagar on Wednesday at 12:30 PM.

A Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

VIDEO | A van jumped the road divider and collided head on with a DTC bus earlier today in Jyoti Nagar, Delhi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/bMvGXNqDCq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2023

The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction, Tirkey added.

The Maruti Taxi had 11 people travelling in it.

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where 3 people were declared dead while eight others are being treated.

Impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged," the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Savita (55) while two others have yet to be identified, the police said, adding that they were both males.

The injured have been identified as — Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Moti Singh (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35), news agency PTI said.

One of the injured’s mother-in-law Savita had succumbed to injuries.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station and further investigation is in progress.

With PTI inputs