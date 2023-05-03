Delhi: 30-yr-old Man Killed in Hit-and-run in VIP Zone, Was Seen Lying on Roof of Car for 3 Km

A 30-year-old jewellery shop owner was killed and his 20-year-old cousin critically injured in a shocking hit-and-run in Delhi’s high-security VIP zone late on Saturday. The impact of the collision was such that one of the men was flung several feet away while the other landed on the roof of the car. The car sped away with the man still on the roof, following which he was dumped 3 km on and left to die.

According to police, the incident took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg. They said a Mahindra XUV500 hit two men on a scooter at the crossing. An eyewitness, who recorded a video, followed the car on his two-wheeler trying to alert the driver about the man on the roof but in vain.

The man who was killed was identified as Deepanshu Verma. His cousin, who is in critical condition, was identified as Mukul. Police arrested the driver of the car, identified as Harneet Singh Chawla. His family was with him when the incident took place.

Police said the driver dumped Verma near Delhi Gate and fled. He died as a result of his injuries, they added. A case of murder was registered.

A report published by NDTV mentioned that the video of the incident was recorded by an eyewitness, identified as Mohammad Bilal. He told NDTV that he followed the speeding vehicle on his scooter while honking and shouting at the driver to stop but the car made no effort to assess the situation.

Deepanshu Verma’s sister Unnati told NDTV that her injured brother was alive when he was on the roof of the car and died as a result of hitting his head on the ground when he was dumped. She said the driver of the car should get the most severe punishment.

This hit-and-run is a chilling reminder of another similar incident in Delhi from New Year’s Day. A 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh, was killed as she was dragged by a car for nearly 12 km in Kanjhawala. The five men inside the car were aware that she was caught in the undercarriage but did not stop.

