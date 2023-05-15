Delhi: 40.9 Degrees Felt Like 45 due to 'Heat Index'; Temp Unlikely to Rise

Mercury touched a record high of 40.9 degrees in the national capital on Sunday made worse with more than usual humidity in the air. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, with relative humidity ranging between 30-54%, the heat felt like a 45°C day, which is something known as the ‘heat index’.

Heat index represents likely conditions in shade and long exposure to direct sunlight. A heat index of 26°–32°C will likely cause fatigue while 32°–40°C is widely associated with sunstroke, and 40°–54°C is likely to cause heatstroke.

The increased humidity over the region was attributed to moist winds from the east. Weather experts said such conditions are likely to prevail. “Easterly, moist winds are blowing over the northwestern region for the past 2 days. There is a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, its trough is extending up to Delhi," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Some parts of Rajasthan experienced dust storms and light rain and some of this can be expected in the national capital over the next few days, Palawat added.

Another weather expert also said temperature is not likely to spike too much over the next few days. “We are not expecting any major heatwave conditions over northwest India for the next 5-6 days. Today humidity is slightly high. A feeble western disturbance is approaching, and due to these there may be very light thunderstorms, and rain in some parts so we are not expecting maximum temperatures to spike too much," said Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD.

The IMD further said the maximum temperature is likely to remain at similar levels or might rise slightly to 42°C on Monday. The change in temperature may not be drastic, but could still pose a threat to health.

According to the weather agency’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 42 degrees on Monday while the minimum might hover around 24 degrees. Delhi is also expected to see a partly clear sky along with strong surface winds with a speed between 30-40KMPH on Monday, according to a Hindustan Times report.