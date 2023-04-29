Commuters in Delhi-NCR may face some inconvenience on Sunday as Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning due to scheduled track maintenance. As per officials, the maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity sections from 5:30 am to 7:30 am.

However, when the maintenance is underway on the other track, metro trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations, they said.

Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement Friday.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line should be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

