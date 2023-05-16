Delhi's Amrita Public School Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; No Suspicious Items Found, Say Cops

A bomb threat was reported at Amrita Public School in Pushp Vihar, Saket, at 6:33 am on Tuesday. The report of the bomb was received through an email.

South District DCP Chandan Chowdhary stated that upon receiving the email, a thorough inspection was initiated in the school premises. The entire area was checked meticulously. However, no suspicious items were found during the inspection. Authorities are currently working to ascertain the origin and sender of the email.

#UPDATE | The school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found: Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi(file pic) pic.twitter.com/ExsGXA5NmM — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

It is worth noting that prior to this incident, there were two previous instances of bomb threat information concerning the Indian Public School located in Defense Colony and DPS Mathura Road.

Twice in DPS Mathura Road

On April 26, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road received a bomb threat through an email. After initial probe and search operations cops could not find any suspicious items or bombs from the school’s premise.

According to cops, they received a call around 8.10am from the school authorities over the bomb threat after which a team of cops rushed to the spot.

In that case, DCP South East, Rajesh Deo, who reached DPS, Mathura Road said: “There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings."

On April 12

DPS Mathura Road was evacuated April 12 morning after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail. The bomb squad and other agencies inspected the school for explosive substances and informed that nothing was found.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email. The email was received at 10:49am, the officer said.