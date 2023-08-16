Delhi Assembly Session Today; AAP, BJP Prepped for Stormy Debate Over GNCTD Amendment Act

Delhi assembly is geared up for a stormy two-day special session, beginning Wednesday, August 16. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to raise the issue of the recently enacted Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is prepared to question the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on various issues, including the alleged mismanagement of the recent floods, and the reconstruction of chief minister’s official bungalow.

According to reports, the House — with 62 members from the AAP, and eight from the BJP — will begin at 11am with obituary references.

Here Are Latest Updates Related to Delhi Assembly:

• The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act came into being on Saturday following presidential assent. The law gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital and seeks to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers.