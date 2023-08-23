CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi BJP Seeks Gahlot's Resignation for Having Officer Accused of Rape as OSD when He Was WCD Minister
1-MIN READ

Delhi BJP Seeks Gahlot's Resignation for Having Officer Accused of Rape as OSD when He Was WCD Minister

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

August 23, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP leader over the issue (File Pic/ANI)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the officer charged with raping a minor was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Gahlot when he was the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Wednesday near minister Kailash Gahlot’s residence in Civil Lines here, demanding his resignation for having an officer accused of rape with a minor as his OSD when he held the Women and Child Development portfolio.

The officer now arrested and suspended from the post of deputy director of WCD department was “handpicked" by Gahlot, the BJP leaders alleged.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP leader over the issue.

The officer, Premoday Khakha, was deputed as OSD to then WCD minister Kailash Gahlot on March 29, 2022. He was relieved from the duty of OSD to WCD minister on March 10, 2023, after the portfolio was handed over to another minister of Delhi government Atishi, official documents showed.

Khakha was suspended following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order on Monday.

Later, police arrested the WCD officer and his wife after questioning them and recording the statement of the survivor.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
