CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Indore Shooting IncidentVistara FlightBihar Journalist Dead
Home » India » Delhi-bound Air India Flight Suffers Delay Due to Technical Snag
1-MIN READ

Delhi-bound Air India Flight Suffers Delay Due to Technical Snag

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST

Chennai, India

(File photo)

(File photo)

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline ”accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew,” an Air India official said.

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight suffered a delay on Saturday due to a ”last-minute technical snag” but alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers, an official said.

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline ”accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew,” an Air India official said.

”Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well,” the official added.

However, sources said that citing the prolonged delay, 64 passengers left the airport.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Air India
first published:August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated:August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST