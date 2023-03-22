Delhi Budget: FM Gahlot Announces Three Double-decker Flyovers, Rs 9,000 Cr Allocation in Transport Sector

The Delhi government on Wednesday presented Aam Aadmi Party’s ninth consecutive budget, of Rs 78,800 crore for the year 2023-2024.

While tabling his maiden budget, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who also holds the Transport portfolio, announced a Rs 320 crore allocation of three double-decker flyovers.

Double-decker flyovers

In the double-decker set up, the lower deck will be reserved for vehicular traffic, and the upper one will be operational for the metro rails.

According to government estimates, these flyovers are set to save nearly Rs 121 in taxpayers money.

These double-decker flyovers will cover routes including, Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar, Azadpur to Rani Jhansi intersections, and Saket to Pul Prahladpur.

Other key infrastructure announcements

Apart from these, the government will also undertake construction of 26 new flyovers and 1,600 e-buses. These would be done in collaboration with the DMRC.

The government will also carry out electrification of bus depots, construct world class ISBTs and work to remove landfill sites and clean Yamuna.

Transport sector focus

For the transport sector overall, Rs 9,000 crore have been allocated.

Apart from this, a mohalla bus’ scheme to ensure last mile-connectivity and development of three ISBTs with airport-like facilities are also on the cards.

A bus fleet consisting of 10,480 buses will be ready in Delhi by 2025. The city currently has 7,319 buses.

“Eighty per cent of these will be electric buses. A dedicated ‘mohalla bus’ scheme will be launched for last-mile connectivity in the city. As part of the scheme, 100 ‘mohalla’ e-buses will be launched in 2023-24, while 2,180 will be inducted in next two years," he said.

The minister also announced that all 57 bus depots will be equipped with charging facilities for e-vehicles, while Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs will be developed as bus ports with airport-like facilities.

The city’s infrastructure has also been central to this year’s budget because of the upcoming G20 events being held in the capital.

Gahlot’s maiden budget

The Delhi government’s budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

With PTI inputs

