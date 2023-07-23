Caught on Cam: Bull Attacks and Injures Riders on Bike in Delhi's Geeta Colony | WATCH

Riders on a two-wheeler were injured in an attack by a bull that wreaked havoc in East Delhi, officials said on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place on Saturday and was captured on CCTV, shows a bull on a busy road in Geeta Colony. A two-wheeler is seen attempting to maneuver around the animal when it suddenly turns towards them and attacks. As a result, the driver and the person riding pillion fell off and were seen lying on the road, with their scooter nearby.

While an ANI report has said a rider was injured, other reports have claimed that the victims were a mother and child.

#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV visuals of bull attack that took place in Geeta Colony on 21st July(Visuals confirmed by Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/t57uKr29ab — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

After the incident, bystanders quickly rushed to assist the injured and attempted to scare away the bull. However, as people tried to drive the animal away, it became agitated and started attacking others as well.

Amid the efforts to drive the bull away, another person also fell to the ground. Eventually, the locals pelted stones at the animal, causing the bull to run away.

The victim sustained injuries from the incident, the ANI reports said.

The incident came months after two people were gored to death by a bull in Sakchi locality of Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand. In the incident that took place in March, a raging bull attacked two individuals in their mid-fifties, critically injuring them. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Dhalbhum Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Sinha stated that the bull was tranquilized afterward and relocated to a ‘gaushala’.