Delhi: Cab Rams into Wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Official Residence

A car rammed into the wall of the official residence of Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju in the national capital, causing damage to it on Wednesday, police said today.

According to police, the cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus, following which, it crashed against the wall. The impact of the crash was such that a portion of the wall broke and a hole was formed, an India Today report mentioned.

Rahim Khan, a resident of Narela, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in the cab. When the vehicle neared Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, it was hit by a DTC cluster bus of Seva Nagar Depot.

The driver of the cab lost control and the vehicle hit the wall of Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, police said. It is not clear if the passengers in the cab sustained any injuries in the incident. Following the incident, the driver, a resident of Haryana’s Nuh, was caught by the police.