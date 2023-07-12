CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi
1-MIN READ

Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Geeta Colony Murder: A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter. (ANI)

Geeta Colony Murder: Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area.

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area. A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter.

The shocker from the national capital comes a month after a body of a Mumbai woman was cut into dozens of pieces by her live-in partner. The accused of the infamous Mira Road murder case had kept victim Saraswati Vaidya’s body parts in three buckets and vessels in his kitchen.

Police said that he boiled and minced some of the pieces and dumped them secretly. Sane, 56, also applied an oil on the body pieces to prevent stench spreading, according to police. A report in The Indian Express had quoted a senior officer as saying that Sane had cut the body into more than 20 pieces.

In May last year, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai, Aaftab Poonawala, had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi and chopped her to pieces. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that Aaftab cut most of the body into pieces in the flat’s bathroom the night of the murder.

He ensured the parts were very small and didn’t resemble a human body. Not only that, he also burnt the fingers and nails, the report stated.

(details awaited)

first published:July 12, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 11:24 IST