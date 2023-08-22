Delhi Church Attack: One Held After Mob Disrupts Sunday Prayers, Raise Slogans

A group of individuals claiming to belong to some Hindu organisation barged into a church and disrupted the prayer meeting going on there. The incident took place at 11 am on Sunday when the group reportedly entered the Siyyon Prathna Bhawan in North East Delhi’s Tahirpur area, while a private prayer meet was underway on the premises.

The mob consisting of 35 to 40 individuals reportedly raised slogans of “Hindu Rashtra Banayenge" and “Jai Shree Ram” and vandalised the church. They reportedly assaulted Christians, including women, with sticks and tore pictures of Jesus and the Bible.

A person has been arrested in this connection with the incident, the police said.

Police have also stationed security personnel at the church as a precautionary measure.

A video, shot by one of the church members after the attack is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the furniture can be seen upturned, while damaged musical instruments can be seen lying on the floor of the prayer room.

On Sunday in New Delhi, a group associated with Hindutva ideology committed an act of vandalism at a church and physically assaulted Christian worshippers during a prayer service.

The victims have alleged that the attackers were members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

After the attack, when the members of the church went to the police station in GTB Enclave to lodge a complaint, they were reportedly met with an aggressive mob raising slogans there as well.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case based on complaints from both sides and an investigation is underway.